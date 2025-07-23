Woman sentenced to 6 years for fentanyl trafficking and death cover-up

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman will spend at least six years in prison, along with paying a $500,000 fine, after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl and failing to report a death.
On Tuesday, a judge in Catawba County sentenced Carissa Lochbaum.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop in May, according to court records.
During that stop, investigators learned that Lochbaum knew of a woman found dead in a car from an overdose in January.
