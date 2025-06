KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Kings Mountain Police Department is searching for a missing woman with autism.

Jordan Mae Kellum was last seen on Thursday at the Kings Mountain Library around 3:15 p.m.

Police said she was wearing a white shirt and white leggings.

Anyone with information regarding Kellum’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 704-734-0444.

VIDEO: Skeletal remains found in scrapyard identified as Charlotte man missing since 2016

Skeletal remains found in scrapyard identified as Charlotte man missing since 2016

©2025 Cox Media Group