Woman’s brave testimony lands ex in prison for strangling and beating

CHARLOTTE — The case involves hemorrhages, broken bones and bruises, and while the suspect was convicted, so many domestic violence cases like this never make it that far.

Channel 9 Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz learned that Wesley Smith was found guilty of beating his girlfriend so badly she passed out.

It happened on Aug. 1, 2021, in an apartment off Glenfiddich Drive.

Smith was upset about a social media post and began arguing with his then 30-year-old girlfriend. She went to the bathroom, but Smith barged in, punching her so hard her head hit the shower wall. Then, he beat her with a belt and metal shower rod and strangled her twice, causing her to pass out.

The victim survived, and thanks to her testimony in Mecklenburg County Court, Smith was sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

“To be able to do something like that is just so courageous,” Michelle Brammer said about the victim’s testimony.

Brammer is with Safe Alliance, an organization that helps roughly 8,000 domestic violence victims in Mecklenburg County every year.

“Having to testify and take this stand against someone who you have had a personal relationship with that has exerted just power and control just adds such an extra layer of fear and anxiety,” Brammer told Sáenz.

She says it’s rare for a domestic violence case to play out all the way through a trial for various reasons. That includes plea deals, the intimidation a courtroom may bring to victims, or victims not wanting to relive their trauma or to stick up to their abusers.

Brammer just hopes victims know help is there.

“You are not alone, we are here to provide that support,” Brammer said.

The district attorney’s office says under North Carolina law, a person who strangles someone could receive the same probation as someone who broke into a toolshed. They want lawmakers to take another look at this.

Smith will spend between four to seven years in prison.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, the Safe Alliance of Greater Charlotte has a hope line available 24 hours a day at 980-771-4673.

