Woodfield Development adds 350+ apartments in Huntersville as project wraps

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Woodfield Development has added to its Charlotte-area multifamily portfolio with the completion of a Huntersville apartment project.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based developer has delivered Merritt Apartments, which includes 354 units in Huntersville. Woodfield began leasing units in late December. The project adds to Woodfield’s active portfolio that includes multifamily investment at Queensbridge Collective, the massive mixed-use project in Charlotte connecting uptown and South End.

Merritt is at 13111 Tadeo Drive adjacent to the Bryton development in southern Huntersville. The community includes a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. Those apartments range from 758 to 1,813 square feet.

“Huntersville continues to attract residents seeking access to employment centers, outdoor amenities and established neighborhoods,” Chad Hagler, partner at Woodfield Development, said in a news release. “Merritt was designed to meet that demand with a community that prioritizes livability, thoughtful design, and long-term value.”

Fosselman Construction was the general contractor for Woodfield’s Merritt project. Housing Studio was the architect, and Shelton Taylor Associates led interior design efforts.

