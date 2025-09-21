Woodmill Winery hosts fall festival, still recovering from fire

VALE, N.C. — A fall festival proceeded as planned on Saturday at Woodmill Winery despite the recent fire that destroyed the business.

The festival featured around 80 craft vendors and several food trucks offering a variety of foods and sweet treats. Todd & Friends performed throughout the day on the WoodMill Music Works stage.

“While our winery may have been lost to the fire, our spirit and our commitment to this community remains strong,” said the winery in a Facebook post.

The post also said the winery was grateful for the outpouring of support and was excited to gather for a day of celebration, connection and resilience.

Vendors, friends and festival-goers were all welcome.

WATCH: Owner of Lincolnton winery plans to rebuild after fire

Owner of Lincolnton winery plans to rebuild after fire

©2025 Cox Media Group