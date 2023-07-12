Workers replace Fury 325 support column at Carowinds

CHARLOTTE — On Wednesday, workers finally removed the Fury 325 roller coaster’s cracked support column to replace it.

The Carowinds ride is being repaired after a massive crack was found in the column.

On July 7, Jeremy Wagner shared a video of the damage with Channel 9 that shows a car full of riders go past the crack, causing it to expand. Carowinds shut the ride down on July 30, putting out a statement afterward.

Last week, the park said it’s working with the ride manufacturer to remove and replace the column. After the column is replaced, park representatives said they’ll test the Fury 325 extensively, per standard protocol, to make sure the roller coaster is safe.

Crews used cranes to put the new column in place.

A reopening date for the ride has not yet been announced.

