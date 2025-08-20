‘Yes For Meck’ campaign launches to support Mecklenburg County sales tax

CHARLOTTE — The “Yes For Meck” campaign, a nonpartisan initiative to support a proposed one-cent sales tax in Mecklenburg County, will officially launch Wednesday afternoon.

The campaign is backed by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and aims to fund transportation investments across the region. According to a release from the campaign team, it seeks to inform voters about the referendum’s potential to enhance mobility, safety, sustainability, and economic opportunity.

Organizers say the launch event will feature voices from across the community, highlighting how the proposed tax can create lasting benefits for residents throughout the city and county.

The “Yes For Meck” campaign encourages voters to support the sales tax referendum in the upcoming November election.

