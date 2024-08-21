York County deputies share video of gunfire in hopes of catching shooter

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for whoever has been shooting at houses in the Rock Hill area.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said between Aug. 9 and Aug. 17, there have been several shootings in the areas of Ogden Road and Rambo Road in Rock Hill.

Deputies said three homes have been hit by the gunfire and there have also been six more reports of gunshots in the area.

“These incidents are not only irresponsible but incredibly dangerous, and we need the community’s help to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a statement. “Any information, no matter how small, could be vital to our investigation.”

Detectives shared surveillance video in which you can hear some of the gunfire.

York County detectives asked anyone with information to reach out to Crime Stoppers of York County. Information that leads to an arrest could result in a reward.

