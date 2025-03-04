York County firefighters assist in battling wildfires in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — When Horry County asked for help battling fast-moving wildfires this weekend, firefighters in York County jumped into action sending equipment and firefighters.

Six firefighters and an emergency management specialist arrived in Horry County on Sunday night to assist with the fires.

“They’re part of a huge operation, hundreds of equipment and staff, and obviously, we’ve all seen helicopters and airplanes,” said York County Emergency Management Director, Chuck Haynes. “They’ve been given an area to protect. Their job there is a lot what it is here: fire suppression.”

Horry County wildfire (York County EMA)

Division Chief of Suppression Ashton Foster says the team immediately went to work. They’ve been working 12-hour shifts, fighting fires that have come dangerously close to neighborhoods.

“They’re maybe 100 yards from houses in the woods trying to establish a safe line,” Foster said.

Jacob Hughes, an Emergency Management Specialist with York County, has been helping coordinate logistics in Horry County. He’s glad he can help.

“I think of it as a benefit of the job, that’s what I signed up to do,” he said.

Hughes says the people they’re protecting have been full of gratitude.

“We were handling some fires and a citizen just stopped and he didn’t say anything he just dropped lunch in my lap and said … thank you for what you do. We’ve continued to work and do the work that needs to be done out here,” Hughes said.

York County officials hope the rain will move in Wednesday and give them the resources needed to demobilize and return home soon.

VIDEO: Wildfires prompt evacuations across the Carolinas over the weekend

Wildfires prompt evacuations across the Carolinas over the weekend

©2025 Cox Media Group