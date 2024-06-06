You could get some of this $6 million Novant privacy settlement

CHARLOTTE — A payout is on the way for some Novant patients after an alleged data leak.

Patients sued Novant, saying the healthcare system gave Facebook access to patients’ MyChart data without telling them between May 1, 2020 and August 12, 2022.

They say Facebook could see patients’ email addresses, phone numbers, emergency contacts, appointment dates, doctors, and other information.

Both sides agreed to settle the case for $6.6 million.

They say there were 158,000 valid claims. Take away expenses and what the lawyers get -- more than $2 million -- and they say each patient gets a payout in the $20 range.

A federal judge in Greensboro signed off on the agreement Thursday, calling the deal “fair and reasonable.”

Novant has denied any wrongdoing in this case. Its lawyers told the judge, “Novant was committed to meeting the needs of its patients throughout the process,” that the system made $7 billion last year, and that its insurance has already agreed to cover the legal payout.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke told patients in January how and when to file claims. It’s too late to file one now. If you did and qualify, you should get money sometime after mid-August.

