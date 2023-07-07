Young lobbyists head to capitol to push for insulin affordability

WASHINGTON — Some of our nation’s youngest lobbyists are packing their bags and heading to Washington D.C. this weekend.

The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation will hold its 12th Children’s Congress. They’re working to help members of Congress understand what life with Type 1 diabetes is like.

“Insulin isn’t cheap and there seems to be like a lot of miscommunication about that with some policymakers,” said 17-year-old Hannah Teague.

The youngest delegates are 4 years old.

Children’s Congresses of the past are credited for research money that developed new technology keeping kids alive today.

