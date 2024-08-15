Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Aug. 16-18

CHARLOTTE — From Pride events and other festivals to cheering on Charlotte’s newest pro team, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

The calendar may say August but you can indulge in some of your favorite fall flavors, including homemade cider doughnuts, during opening weekend at Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill, which is now open every Thursday through Sunday.

Theatre fans can see one of Broadway’s longest-running shows, “Disney’s The Lion King,” at Belk Theater. Performances run Sept. 8 in Uptown.

Grab a beer, learn about Charlotte’s tree canopy, and support TreesCharlotte at the Drink for a Cause event at Birdsong Brewery on Friday. A portion of Birdsong’s sales that night will benefit the nonprofit organization.

Enjoy a night of live music at the scenic Anne Springs Close Greenway on Friday when the Chatham Rabbits kick off the Rooted Rhythm Music Series. Two more shows are scheduled in September.

Pack a lawn chair or blanket and watch “Top Gun: Maverick” under the stars at Pineville’s Rock’n & Reel’n series on Friday.

Catch a game with a view at Truist Field this weekend when the Charlotte Knights take on the Toledo Mud Hens. There will be fireworks following the game on Friday, and on Sunday kids can run the bases after the game.

Cheer on another home team when the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take on the Charleston RiverDogs at Atrium Health Ballpark. There will be fireworks after the game on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday is Cheerwine Day.

If burgers are your thing, take advantage of the 9th annual CLT Burger Week, which starts Friday and runs through Aug. 25. More than 20 resturants will offer $7 specialty burgers during the promotion.

Break out your black and blue and cheer on the Carolina Panthers when they take on the New York Jets in a preseason matchup at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Don’t miss the Queen City’s newest professional team when the Carolina Ascent women’s soccer club make their home debut at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Take your shagging shoes and head to the 25th anniversary of the North Carolina BeachBlast Festival at Patriot Park in Kings Mountain on Saturday. There will be live music, rides, a golf cart parade, contests, beach ball drop and other festivities.

Enjoy live music and cold beverages at Music and Brews at Veterans Park in Mint Hill on Saturday.

Cool off at the Carolina Raptor Center’s Beat the Heat event on Saturday where you’ll find water activities along the shaded raptor trail. Visitors can watch as the birds of prey are given icy treats.

See high-flying action at the Cook Out Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte on Saturday or the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday.

Celebrate Pride in the Queen City at the 2024 Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade in Uptown. The festival takes over Tryon Street on Saturday and includes a variety of national, regional, and local entertainers, musicians, and hundreds of vendors. The rainbow-filled parade marches down Tryon on Sunday.

