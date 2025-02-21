Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Feb. 21-23

CHARLOTTE — Cheer on the home teams, celebrate Black History Month, or check out a show, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend.

Meet Robert Englund (aka Freddy Krueger) and other horror movie stars plus pop culture celebs at the annual Mad Monster Party, happening from Friday through Sunday at the Embassy Suites in Concord.

It’s the final weekend to see the Rail Trail Lights in South End! Nine never-before-seen art installations are on display along the Rail Trail from Atherton to the Bland Street Light Rail Station through Sunday.

Celebrate the legacy of Cleveland County’s bluegrass trailblazer Earl Scruggs on Friday at Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam at Queen University’s Sandra Levine Theatre.

On Friday and Saturday in Uptown, you can see the dazzling dancers of Alvin Ailey at Belk Theater or check out the Charlotte Symphony’s Pop Series at Knight Theater.

Celebrate Black History Month on Saturday at the African American Heritage Festival at the Charlotte Museum of History or the BHM Parade and Block Party in Concord.

The Cain Center for the Arts in Cornelius will also be hosting a Black History Month Celebration on Saturday and Historic Rosedale will have performances and storytelling.

Support local artists and small businesses at the Shop the Yard Pop-Up Market happening Saturday at Victoria Yards in Uptown.

Enjoy an after-hours visit to the conservatory at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden where you’ll find live music, adult beverages, and complimentary charcuterie on Saturday.

Don’t miss the Charlotte Roller Derby’s “Sweetheart Smackdown” at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday. The team will host a triple-header for their season opener.

Experience a night at the museum when the Charlotte Brewsology beer fest takes over Discovery Place Science on Saturday.

Also happening on Saturday, Triple C Brewing will host Queen City Brewers Festival’s Best of the Fest event. Beer enthusiasts can check out fan favorites from the QCBF that was held earlier this month.

Grab your wings and enjoy a day of storytelling, crafts, and activities at the Fairy House Festival on Saturday at Latta Nature Preserve in Huntersville.

Enter the world of the weird at the Charlotte Oddities and Curiosities Expo which is taking over the Charlotte Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Cheer on the home teams when the Charlotte Checkers face the Hershey Bears at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday, and the Carolina Ascent women’s soccer team takes on DC Power FC at Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

Rap fans can check out Lil’ Weezyana featuring Lil Wayne with the Hot Boys at the Spectrum Center on Sunday. Charlotte is one of only three cities where the show will make a stop.

