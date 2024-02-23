Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Feb. 23-25

CHARLOTTE — From cultural festivals and events to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend.

Enjoy a relaxed, tropical atmosphere at the Charlotte Caribbean Carnival at the Charlotte Museum of History on Friday. There will be colorful costumes, Caribbean food, music and other festivities.

Take a juke joint musical journey on Friday when “Jazz, Jive, and Jam: A Black History Month Joint” is performed at the Dowd Centre Theatre in Monroe. Performers include Noel Freidline, Adrian Crutchfield, and Maria Howell.

Black History Month celebrations continue this weekend, including a program at the Cain Center for the Arts in Cornelius on Saturday. The Charlotte Museum of History will host the African American Heritage Festival on Saturday as well.

Grab your scarf and jersey and head Uptown to cheer on the Charlotte FC in its season opener against New York City FC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. See Sir Minty and enjoy other festivities at the prematch party on Legend’s Row near the North Gate.

Have a young hockey fan in the house? Check out the Try Hockey for Free Day at Extreme Ice Center on Saturday. The event is free and equipment will be provided but registration is required.

Watch Lacy Lawless, Tarabyte, E.B. Trippin, and their teammates at the Charlotte Roller Derby’s season opener at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday.

Learn how historic foods from the North Carolina backcountry were prepared at a cooking demonstration at the President James K. Polk State Historic Site on Saturday.

See a puppet show, make crafts, and take a tour of the latest exhibitions during Family Day at The Galleries at Cabarrus Arts Council on Saturday.

Get your fill of craft beer and barbecue at Queen City Brewers’ Best of the Fest event at Town Brewing on Saturday. Beer enthusiasts can also check out the 2024 Charlotte Brewsology event at Discovery Place Science on Saturday.

Grab your cowbell and cheer on the Charlotte Checkers when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, you can save up to 40% on admission when you purchase at least four tickets online.

See original artwork, creepy collectibles, and all things weird at the Charlotte Oddities and Curiosities Expo at Charlotte Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s Girl Scout cookie sale season and if you haven’t had a chance to buy your favorite box yet, Birdsong Brewing has you covered. The brewery is hosting a Girl Scout Cookie Pop-Up on Sunday to help you pair your favorite cookie with one of their many craft beers.

Have a fun-filled time under the big top at the Do Portugal Circus, which is at Route 29 Pavilion near Charlotte Motor Speedway through March 3.

