Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Jan 30-Feb 1

CHARLOTTE — Two weekends, two winter weather events — an unusual occurrence for the Queen City. Thankfully, meteorologists are calling for a fluffy snow, not ice, this time around. From top sledding spots, to ice skating and a polar plunge, here’s what’s happening near you. And if you’re over these frigid temperatures, the Schiele Museum’s resident groundhog will let you know how long they’ll stick around on Sunday.

The Queen’s Feast: Winter Edition continues this weekend with special dining deals from over 100 restaurants in five local counties. Due to last weekend’s winter storm, several restaurants have opted to extend their special menu offers past Sunday. Check the website for participating restaurants.

As we approach Black History Month, the Independent Picture House plans to screen Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” Friday evening. On Thursday, February 5, several panelists will be available for a post-film discussion.

As winter weather ramps up, check out Winter at Whitewater for ice skating at its 24,000-square-foot rink.

The Fillmore is hosting an indie rock dance party with Electric Feels Friday night.

Break out your boots and head to Gibson Mill Market for a country line dancing class Friday night.

The Whitewater Center’s Frigid Trail Race and Polar Plunge will be held Saturday morning. Runners will brave the cold with 5K and 10K race options followed by a cold plunge.

The Charlotte Hornets will play the San Antonio Spurs Saturday at the Spectrum Center.

Pilot Brewing is partnering with Three Brothers Animal Rescue for a kitten adoption event Saturday afternoon.

The Charlotte Checkers will take on the Providence Bruins Saturday evening at Bojangles Coliseum.

Head to The Underground for Emo Night Karaoke Saturday.

The Noughties Edit’s Annual Valentine’s Market will be held Sunday afternoon at Lenny Boy Brewing in South End. The event will feature vintage and handmade clothing and accessories, and the first 50 guests will get a free Valentine’s goodie bag.

Sick of this cold weather? See how much longer it’ll stick around at the Schiele Museum’s Groundhog Day Celebration Sunday.

