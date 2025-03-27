Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 28-30

CHARLOTTE — Fill your weekend with family-friendly festivals and fun at the fair — here’s what’s happening in Charlotte.

Baseball is back in Uptown and you can catch a game with a view when the Charlotte Knights open the 2025 season at Truist Field this weekend. To celebrate Opening Knight on Friday, the team will host a party on Mint Street before the game and have fireworks after the game. On Saturday, a drone show will follow the game, and kids can run the bases after the game on Sunday.

Fly high on a Ferris wheel and get your fill of funnel cake at the Charlotte Spring Fair, which runs through April 6 at Route 29 Pavilion across from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Broadway fans can see the Tony Award-winning musical “Parade” in Uptown this weekend. Performances are at Belk Theater through Sunday.

Grab a chair or blanket and head to Centennial Center in Cramerton for live music and a movie under the stars on Friday. The Matthews Beats ‘n Bites outdoor concert series also gets cranking on Friday at Stumptown Park.

Buckle up for the Bulls and Bikes show at Cabarrus Arena on Friday and Saturday. The event features pro bull riding and pro FMX jumpers.

Sip and sample wines, ciders, craft brews, and cocktails at the South End Wine and Hops Festival at Lenny Boy Brewing on Saturday.

Enjoy crafts, games, living history demonstrations, and a visit from the Easter Bunny at the Museum of the Waxhaws Spring Festival on Saturday.

Celebrate the colorful cultures within our community at the Multicultural Festival at Steele Creek Community Place on Saturday, where you’ll find international food, live performances, family-friendly activities, and vendors.

Cheer on the Carolina Ascent women’s soccer team when they face Dallas Trinity FC at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Or grab your cowbell and check out the Charlotte Checkers when they take on Wilkes Barre Scranton at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday.

Wander through a marketplace filled with local artists and take a class to learn a new skill at the Craft Fest happening at Petty Thieves Brewery on Saturday and Sunday.

Take a magical adventure where you’ll see life-sized unicorns and find enchanted activities when Unicorn World comes to the Park Expo and Conference Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Listen to live music and grab a bite from a food truck at the Mint Museum Randolph’s monthly Party in the Park on Sunday. Admission to the museum is free during the event.

