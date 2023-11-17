Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov. 17-19

CHARLOTTE — From tree lightings and holiday favorites to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Grab a coat and check out an outdoor hockey game in Uptown when UNC Charlotte takes on Appalachian State at Truist Field on Friday.

It’s your last chance to shop, sip and sample holiday goodies at the 56th annual Southern Christmas Show, which runs through Sunday at the Park Expo and Conference Center.

Enjoy a night filled with music, art and the wonders of the cosmos at the Stargazer Music Festival at Hodges Family Farm on Friday. High-powered telescopes will be available to watch the Leonid meteor shower.

Discovery Place Science will host its monthly party for big kids Friday night. Adults 21 and older can enjoy cocktails, see a science show and explore the museum during Science on the Rocks.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Get revved up for the holidays at Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which opens Friday and runs through Jan. 7. See more than 5 million twinkling lights along a 4-mile course around the iconic racetrack.

Another holiday favorite opening on Friday is Winterfest at Carowinds, which runs through Jan. 1. There will be millions of lights and festive décor throughout the park, plus live shows, a holiday parade, and an ice rink. Select rides will be open too.

Other holiday happenings include:

The 26th annual Concord Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rotary Square on Friday.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Movie Night at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts on Friday.

The 95th Concord Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The annual Kannapolis Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration of Lights opens at Village Park on Saturday.

The Birkdale Tree Lighting on Saturday.

The Waxhaw Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The 70th annual Union County Christmas Parade in downtown Monroe on Sunday.

Outdoor ice rinks will open at the Whitewater Center on Friday and at Birkdale Village and Old Town Rock Hill on Saturday.

It’s the final weekend of the Carolina Renaissance Festival, which is celebrating 30 years of cheer this season. See outdoor theater, arts and crafts, a jousting tournament and other attractions at the festival, which is open Saturday and Sunday in Huntersville.

Grab a bite from a food truck and take a tethered hot air balloon ride at Treehouse Vineyards on Saturday.

Check out the Hip Hop Museum touring exhibit at Norfolk Hall on Saturday. The exhibit is here for only one day and features early Hip Hop artifacts.

Enjoy gallery tours, open artists’ studios and hands-on activities during Family Day at McColl Center on Saturday.

Break out your black and blue and cheer on the home team at Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Explore three of the most historical sites in Huntersville -- the Hugh Torance House and Store, the Old Huntersville Jail and Rural Hill -- during the Historic Huntersville Day Tour on Sunday.

It’s Military Heroes Weekend at Discovery Place Science where active military members (with ID) and USAA members can get free admission on Saturday and Sunday.

The final installation in the Local/Street 2023 series closes Sunday at the Mint Museum Uptown. The series was designed to showcase the talent and diversity of creatives living and working in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

Channel 9′s Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson has kicked off his 20th annual Steve’s Coats for Kids drive, collecting new and gently worn coats for children in need. Through Dec. 5, coats can be dropped off at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery where you’ll get a free pint for donating.

VIDEO: Local Christmas tree chosen for White House

Local Christmas tree chosen for White House





