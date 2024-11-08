Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov. 8-10

CHARLOTTE — From family-friendly festivals and Veterans Day events to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Kick off your weekend with cocktails at Discovery Place Science’s monthly party for big kids on Friday. Adults 21 and older can dance, see a science show, and explore the museum after hours during Science on the Rocks.

Still in the Halloween spirit? Check out the opening reception for “Spooky: The Art of Superstition” on Friday at the VAPA Center. The exhibition features works by 20 artists that explore the mystery and folklore that surround superstitions.

Grab dinner from a food truck, listen to live music and check out local vendors during UCity Food Truck Friday at Armored Cow Brewing.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing with excitement when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

The Polar Express has arrived at the North Carolina Transportation Museum! Climb aboard and take a magical train ride to the North Pole and enjoy other holiday festivities inspired by the movie. The Polar Express runs on select dates through Dec. 23.

Get your holiday shopping done at Nebel’s Alley Night Market at the Design Center in South End on Saturday where you’ll find more than 30 local vendors and live music along lantern-lit walkways.

Cheer on the Carolina Ascent, Charlotte’s professional women’s soccer team, when they take on Spokane Zephyr FC at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Grab a spot along Tryon Street in Uptown to watch drum and bugle corps, marching bands, and classic cars in the Charlotte Veterans Day Parade Saturday morning. After the parade, head to the Carolinas Veterans Festival at Romare Bearden Park.

Huntersville will also host its 9th annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday.

Cheer on The Crown Saturday at the Charlotte FC playoff watch party at The Fillmore. It’s free to attend but you do need to sign up for a ticket.

Get your fill of sips and samples at the 3rd annual Charlotte Ciderfest at Red Clay Ciderworks on Saturday.

Got a need for speed? Check out the Red Bull Non-Stock 600 go-kart race at AvidXchange Music Factory on Saturday. Admission is free!

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will host EpicFest, a free literary festival, on Saturday at ImaginOn. In addition to games, activities, and other entertainment, many children’s and young adult authors will be there to meet with fans.

Enjoy hands-on activities and gallery tours during Family Day at McColl Center on Saturday.

See history come to life through interactive exhibits, reenactments, and firsthand accounts from veterans at the Museum of the Waxhaws WWII Living History Experience on Saturday.

Celebrate the festival of lights at the Diwali Festival at Elon Recreation Center on Saturday.

Grab a blanket or camping chair and watch an outdoor movie under the stars at Stowe Park in Belmont on Saturday where “E.T.” will be showing.

Savor the rich flavors of authentic Filipino dishes at the Philippines Fest at Resident Culture in Plaza Midwood on Saturday and Sunday.

See dozens of planes from the World War II era and beyond, military memorabilia, an air show and more at Warbirds Over Monroe at the Charlotte Monroe Executive Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

Grab your cowbell and cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they take on the Toronto Marlies at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is Star Wars Night and Sunday is Military Appreciation Night.

College basketball takes over the Spectrum Center on Sunday for the Ally Tipoff. The women’s team from North Carolina State will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks followed by Virginia Tech versus Iowa.

On Monday, the City of Kings Mountain will host its Veterans Day Parade beginning at the Joy Performance Center and marching to Liberty Falls Amphitheatre in Patriots Park.

