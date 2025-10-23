Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct 24-26

CHARLOTTE — As Halloween quickly approaches, the festivities are amping up around the Queen City. Halloween costume parades, concerts, festivals and spooky cemetery tours take center stage. Maybe you’d rather enjoy a Carolina Panthers game or start the day with an early yoga class. Here are the weekend events happening near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The Strange Charlotte Fringe Festival starts Thursday evening at the Arts Factory. The three-day festival will feature various wild performances from variety shows to comedic PowerPoint presentations and more.

Aly & AJ are set to perform at Ovens Auditorium Friday night.

CLT Craft Beer Week continues this weekend with special events, such as a bad review reading, brewery crawls, and an industry appreciation day.

For a unique, adults-only Halloween experience, check out Discovery Place’s Boneyard Bash Friday night. Guests will find interactive science experiences, themed bars and a costume contest at this immersive event.

Invent Animate and Silent Planet will perform together at The Underground Friday evening.

Tate McRae is also playing the Spectrum Center Friday as part of the “Miss Possessive Tour.”

The B-52s and DEVO are teaming up for a joint concert at PNC Music Pavilion Friday night.

The BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition is making a stop in Charlotte at Discovery Place. The nature, wildlife and conservation exhibition opened this week.

Theatre Charlotte presents Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” starting Friday night.

Camp North end is hosting its 8th Annual Candy Crawl Friday evening. Families can come in costume and trick-or-treat at over 30 participating businesses across the site.

See a Halloween Glass Blowing Demo at Hot Glass Alley Friday night and join in on the costume contest while you’re there.

In Hickory, Tommy’s Express Carwash will make you scream while you get your car washed at the Tunnel of Terror.

Check out “Art After Dark: Across the Diaspora” Friday night at the Gantt Center with music, movement, and visual art from cultures around the world.

The annual Plaza Midwood tradition returns Saturday. Fall Crawl starts at 11 a.m. at Midwood Park with a costume parade, trunk or treat, activities and more.

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos at Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum Saturday afternoon.

Over 25 bars will participate in Rich & Bennett’s 24th Annual Halloween Pub Crawl throughout Charlotte.

The NoDa Freaky 5K is Saturday evening. This costumed run through one of Charlotte’s most historic neighborhoods will start at NoDa Company Store.

Relive history at Elmwood and Pinewood cemeteries Friday and Saturday night. Hear the stories of the historic cemetery residents and hunt for ghosts with the Charlotte Area Paranormal Society at Voices from the Past After Dark.

Dawn your best costumes and head Uptown for the 3rd Annual Charlotte Monster Walk Saturday evening.

Lainey Wilson will perform at the Spectrum Center Saturday night.

The 8th Annual Mount Holly Lantern Parade will be held Saturday evening. This year’s theme is “Into the Deep Blue Sea.”

Carolina Theatre presents a special 50th-anniversary showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Saturday night complete with a live shadow cast from “That Type!” and prop bags.

Start your Sunday at the Whitewater Center for Balanced Brunch — a relaxing outdoor yoga session followed by a catered brunch.

The Carolina Panthers will play the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

Enjoy a large display of jack-o-lanterns at the Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall Lighting Sunday evening.

NBA YoungBoy will perform at the Spectrum Center Sunday night.

