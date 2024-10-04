Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct. 4-6

CHARLOTTE — From first Friday events to fall festivals and fairs, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

See Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy at Disney On Ice, which is playing at Bojangles Coliseum through Sunday.

It’s the final weekend to cruise on a coaster and fly high on a Ferris wheel at the Cleveland County Fair. The fair, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, runs through Sunday in Shelby.

Enjoy a weekend of tastings and dinner events at the BayHaven Food and Wine Festival, which is being held at Savona Mill through Sunday.

Enjoy a night of music at the 20th annual Blues and Jazz Festival in downtown Rock Hill on Friday.

The Matthews Beats ‘n Bites Outdoor Concert Series continues Friday at Stumptown Park while the 11th annual Busker’s Bash is in downtown Salisbury.

The Lake Norman Philharmonic will bring its “Symphony Under the Stars” program to Liberty Park in Mooresville on Friday.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at First Friday events in Rock Hill and downtown Waxhaw. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and this month’s featured artists.

Beatles fans will come together for FabFest, which features concerts at the Knight Theater and daytime events at Central Piedmont Community College’s Parr Center on Friday and Saturday, including a Beatles art contest, Beatles open mic, Beatles cover song contest, vendors, and food trucks.

Enjoy food, brews, and fall festivities at the Cannon Ballers Oktoberfest from Friday through Sunday at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery will host Mecktoberfest at its Ballantyne location this weekend and next.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival opens for its 31st season this weekend! See outdoor theater, arts and crafts, a jousting tournament, and other attractions at the festival, which runs every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 24 in Huntersville.

The Charlotte Ballet will perform “Beyond the Surface” at the Patricia McBride and Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux Center for Dance through Oct. 26.

Watch an outdoor movie at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden on Saturday.

Prost! Enjoy craft beer, live entertainment, food, and kids activities at Mecklenburg Oktoberfest at Truist Field in Uptown.

Other places celebrating Oktoberfest on Saturday include Lost World Brewing in Cornelius and Armored Cow Brewing in Univesity City.

Support a Charlotte staple on Saturday at Paper Skyscraper Palooza. The shop on East Boulevard is celebrating its 35th anniversary with an outdoor market featuring local vendors, games, and prizes.

See colorful performances, and enjoy arts, crafts, and authentic food at the Concord International Festival in downtown Concord on Saturday.

Other festivals happening this weekend include Legacy Fest on Romare Bearden Drive on Saturday, the Hola Charlotte Festival on Tryon Street in Uptown on Saturday, and the 43rd annual Autumn Jubilee at Dan Nicholas Park in Salisbury on Saturday and Sunday.

Cheer on the Crown when Charlotte FC takes on Montreal at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in their final home game of the regular season.

Walk among the wild things at Repticon at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center on Saturday and Sunday.

