Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct. 6-8

See performers from around the world under the big top at the Garden Bros. Circus. The show runs through Sunday at The Park Expo and Conference Center.

Travel back in time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival, which is back for its 30th season. See outdoor theater, arts and crafts, a jousting tournament and other attractions at the festival, which runs every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 19 in Huntersville. On Saturday, Channel 9′s Steve’s Coats for Kids will be there collecting donations from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donate a new or gently used coat for a free children’s ticket.

See the moves and hear the music that made Michael Jackson a global superstar in the Broadway musical “MJ,” which is playing at Belk Theater through Sunday.

Fly high on a Ferris wheel and grab a funnel cake at the Cleveland County Fair, which runs through Sunday in Shelby.

Music fans can see Suki Waterhouse at The Amp Ballantyne on Friday, Luke Bryan at PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday, or Carin Leon at the Spectrum Center on Sunday.

There will also be lots of live music at the Old Town Crawl in Rock Hill on Friday. The event is part of the Blues & Jazz Festival and will feature eight bands at six different venues.

Get your fill of entertainment, local craft beer and food, shopping, live music and family activities at Mecklenburg Oktoberfest, which is taking place at Truist Field on Saturday. The Charlotte Knights pumpkin patch will be ready for picking too!

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing on Saturday during the Charlotte Hornets Purple and Teal Day. The free event will feature the full Hornets roster participating in interactive activities and giveaways, plus appearances by Hugo, the Honey Bees, Dell Curry, and the Hive Hip Hop Crew.

Get lost in fun at the Amazing Maize Maze at Rural Hill, which runs through Oct. 28. Night mazes are back starting this weekend!

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Hola Charlotte Festival on Tryon Street in Uptown on Saturday.

Other festivals happening this weekend include:

The Cornelius Festival of Cultures at Cain Park on Saturday.

The Harvest Festival at Shelton Vineyards on Saturday.

The Bell Tower Brewfest at Bell Tower Green Park in Salisbury on Saturday.

Dress in your spookiest attire and check out the Charlotte Roller Derby PAINsaw Massacre at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday. It’s the last home bout of the year and there will be contests, games and face painting for kids.

Have a good time for a great cause at the Ballantyne Brunch Festival at The Amp Ballantyne on Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Isabella Santos Foundation’s mission to increase funding for rare pediatric cancer research.

If you’re considering adding a furry 4-legged friend to your family, Piedmont Animal Rescue is hosting Food Brew and Rescue at the Iredell County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

GreenLife Family Farms in Concord will also host the Play Dead benefit concert on Saturday where there will be live music, food trucks, vendors and adoptable dogs. Proceeds will benefit K9s For Warriors.

Check out cool wheels and rides at the Congregation Vintage Bike and Car Show at Camp North End on Saturday.

Open Streets 704 is launching its new Corridors Connect on Sunday. During the event, designated roads will be temporarily closed to automobile traffic, providing opportunities for walking, bicycling, dancing, playing, and socializing with neighbors.

