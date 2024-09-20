Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept. 20-22

CHARLOTTE — From fall festivals and outdoor movies to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Charlotte FC, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Festival in the Park returns this weekend celebrating 60 years of art, music, and family-friendly entertainment. The festival opens Friday and runs through Sunday at Freedom Park and features more than 200 visual and performing artists, food, spirits, and activities.

Get lost in fun at the Corn Maze at Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville. The maze opens on Friday and runs through Oct. 27.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival is underway and features performances and Instgram-worthy art installations at venues in Uptown and Ballantyne through Sept. 29. CIAF events happening this weekend include the 34th annual Latin American Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard, the University City Wine Fest at the Shoppes at University Place and the UNC Charlotte International Festival.

Grab a chair or blanket and watch a free outdoor movie under the stars. “Space Jam” will be showing at Veterans Park in Huntersville on Friday, and on Saturday “Ella Enchanted” will be playing at Wilmore Centennial Park in South End and “Haunted Mansion” will be showing at The Green at Prosperity Village.

Enjoy free live music on Friday at the Matthews Beats ‘n Bites Outdoor Concert Series at Stumptown Park or the Charlotte Symphony Community Concert at Stowe Park in Belmont.

On Saturday the Town of Davidson will host the Ramble On Music Festival on Main Street in downtown. Six bands will perform and local vendors will have arts, crafts, and food.

Sip, sample, and social at the Charlotte Fall Beer Festival on Montford Drive on Saturday. Sample from more than 40 varieties of craft beer and ciders.

Other festivals taking place this weekend include:

The 6th annual Harrisburg Multicultural Festival is at Harrisburg Park on Saturday.

Pet Palooza will be held in downtown Kannapolis on Saturday.

Jam at the Dam is at The Boathouse in McAdenville on Saturday.

The Oktoberfest Event and Market is at Lost World Brewing in Cornelius on Saturday.

The Jollof Festival is at Johnson C. Smith University on Saturday.

The 4th annual WOW Festival will be held on West Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia on Sunday.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in LoSo will host Mecktoberfest from Friday through Sunday.

Enjoy inflatables and activities and grab a bite from a food truck at the Mint Hill Family Fun Night at Veterans Park on Saturday.

Take a nostalgic journey back to the social scene of the early to mid-2000s at A Vibe Called Fresh: Westside Symphony on Saturday on West Trade Street. The festival will have free skating, a live art exhibition, R&B karaoke and trivia, hula hoop contests, local food and retail vendors.

Cheer on The Crown when Charlotte FC takes on the New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Before the game, fans can check out the Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Legends Row, and after the game, elementary-aged kids can take a penalty kick on the pitch.

Thinking about adding a 4-legged friend to your family? Join the Friends of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Services at Vaulted Oak Brewing on Saturday for the All My Friends Are Dogs Social Mixer. Adoptable dogs from Animal Care and Control will be there plus there will be music and drinks.

Meet dozens of the top potters from North Carolina at the Potters Market at the Mint Museum Randolph on Saturday where there will be live music, a beer garden, and live pottery demos. On Sunday, join the Guild of Charlotte Artists for their first pop-up market at the museum.

See rare and exotic species and educational shows at the All American Reptile and Plant Expo Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday at The Park Expo and Conference Center.

Celebrate Italian culture, food, art, and music, at the 19th annual Festa Italiana at Raffaldini Vineyards on Saturday and Sunday.

