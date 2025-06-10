Rare low-hanging Strawberry Moon will appear more red than usual

CHARLOTTE — June’s Strawberry Moon is the first full moon of the summer, and it’s set to illuminate the skies starting Wednesday.

The moon will appear full for three days, from Wednesday night to Friday morning, in Charlotte.

According to WPDE, this year it will be the lowest appearing Strawberry Moon since 2006, meaning it will sit lower in the sky.

Despite its name, the Strawberry Moon isn’t always pink or red. However, the rare angle of the moon this year will give it more color than usual.

When the moon is close to the horizon, moonlight is scattered through the Earth’s atmosphere, giving the moon a red, orange or yellow hue.

This year, the moon may be glowing in a reddish tint.

A few scattered storms are forecast through the weekend, but the moon should still be visible, even if briefly, around the clouds.

