Dwight Yoakam ends Sunday set early after complaining of being overheated

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country music star Dwight Yoakam exited the stage during Sunday’s Railbird Festival in Kentucky, claiming that he was overheated.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 67, a Kentucky native who was scheduled to sing at the festival in Lexington, left the stage shortly after beginning his set, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. He told concertgoers that he was overheated and dehydrated.

He returned several minutes later to address the crowd.

“In 38 years, this is the second time I had to walk off stage,” the newspaper reported, quoting a fan at the event. “I thought I was going to pass out.”

Two songs after returning, Yoakim left for good, ending his set 10 minutes early, according to the Herald-Leader.

The weather in Lexington was cool on Sunday with a steady drizzle throughout the day, the newspaper reported. At times there was an occasional downpour.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the account for the “Streets of Bakersfield” singer apologized for leaving early and said he was doing all right.

“Dwight would like to thank all the fans at Railbird for braving the elements with him this afternoon,” the post stated. “With the combination of heat and humidity, Dwight had a quick spell of heat exhaustion but is absolutely fine, and appreciates the fans singing along to help carry him through to the end of the set!”

Chris Stapleton was the headline act on Sunday as the two-day event ended.

Yoakam played Friday night in Washington, D.C., with the Mavericks, a country band from Miami, the Herald-Leader reported.

