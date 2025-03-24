Recall alert: Ford recalls 56K vehicles over rearview cameras in three recall campaigns

Three separate recalls are affecting more than 56,000 Ford vehicles.

The largest recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration affects 49,399 vehicles that had already been repaired under a 2023 recall but the fix was done incorrectly.

Recall 25V159

The NHTSA said the recall affects some 2020 to 2023 Explorers, Lincoln Aviators and 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs.

The video output from the review camera may fail and not display the image.

Dealerships will update the Image Processing Module software for free. Owners of the recalled vehicles will get letters in the mail after April 24.

Ford’s internal recall number is 25S27.

Recall 25V160

The second recall affects 2,290 vehicles.

It was a similar situation. A repair that was made under a previous recall, 22V-151, issued in 2022 was done incorrectly. A software error can cause the review camera to display a blank or distorted image.

The recall affects some 2021 to 2022 Edge vehicles.

The review camera software will be updated for free with letters being sent on April 24.

Ford’s internal recall number for this issue is 25S28.

Recall 25V161

Finally, the third recall affects 4,721 Escapes from the 2025 model year.

The review camera is once again the issue which may show an inverted image when in reverse.

The recall is not a follow-up to a previous one like the other two initiatives.

Instead of a software update, dealers will replace the camera if needed for free.

Owners will be notified by letter after April 28.

The internal recall number at Ford is 25C08.

For more information on any of these recalls, you can call Ford at 1-866-436-7332 and use the reference numbers listed above.

