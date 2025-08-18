Trending

Terence Stamp dies: Hollywood pays tribute

Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp FILE PHOTO: Terence Stamp attends the red carpet arrivals of "Far From The Madding Crowd" at the National Film Theatre during the 58th BFI London Film Festival on October 19, 2014, in London, England. Stamp died on Aug. 17 at the age of 87. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI) (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI)
Hollywood is honoring the late Terence Stamp, the icon who played “Superman” in the original Richard Donner superhero film released in 1978.

Stamp portrayed the villain General Zod in the original film and its sequel, “Superman II” in 1980.

His “Superman” career didn’t end there. Stamp was the voice of Jor-El, Clark Kent’s biological father from Krypton, in the series “Smallville,” according to his IMDB biography.

He also appeared in “Young Guns” as John Tunstall, “The Haunted Mansion” as butler Ramsley and “Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace” as Chancellor Valorum.

Stamp died on Aug. 17 at the age of 87. No cause of death was given. His family said, “He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” People magazine reported.

“Last Night in Soho” filmmaker Edgar Wright remembered Stamp on X, writing, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Terence Stamp, a British actor who was truly iconic. An East Ender that rose to such fame in Swinging Sixties London, he could rightly be called its epicentre. Terence’s career spanned seven decades and never stopped surprising. I was fortunate enough to work with him on what became his final screen role in Last Night in Soho."

“Alien Nation” producer Gale Anne Hurd called him “a brilliant actor.”

“Young Guns” co-star Lou Diamond Phillips said the cast was “incredibly privileged to have worked with him” on the film.

Guy Pierce, who starred with Stamp in “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” called him “a true inspiration, both in & out of heels.”

Valerie Perrine, who also starred in “Superman” but wasn’t in a scene with Stamp, called him “A phenomenal actor and beautiful man.”

Michael McKean simply wrote, “Real deal.”

