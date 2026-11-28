The medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders on Saturday expressed outrage at an Israeli strike near one of its clinics in Gaza that killed two of its watchmen.

An airstrike in the Yemeni capital Sanaa early Saturday wounded at least 15 people, according to the Iran-backed Houthis, and another strike in a Red Sea port city ignited a fire at a power plant.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Saturday. Read our full coverage here.

Doctors Without Borders decries Israeli strike that killed 2 security staff

Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, said that it was “devastated and outraged” by the killing of two of its colleagues in an Israeli strike near one of its clinics in Gaza City late Friday.

MSF said the two men worked as watchmen at the clinic, adding that it was clearly marked with its logos and that its coordinates had been shared with the Israeli military.

The deaths bring the number of MSF colleagues killed in Gaza to 17, the organization said.

The Israeli military said Saturday, without offering evidence, that it killed two Hamas militants in Gaza City who worked as security guards at an MSF-operated clinic. It said “this is another example of the Hamas terrorist organization embedding itself within international organizations.”

Mourners gathered Saturday for the two men's funeral prayers.

Ahmad Abu Haseira, a relative of one of the men killed, said they were unarmed and wore MSF uniforms at the time of the attack.

A local MSF employee, Ahmad Shehada, said the two were making their rounds to check the clinic’s facilities when a missile struck.

On Saturday, an Israeli strike killed one person and wounded several others in Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital. The Israeli military said it targeted a militant in the area.

Houthis report airstrikes in Yemeni capital and Red Sea port city

Houthi-run Health Ministry spokesman Anees al-Asbahi said two women were among at least 15 people wounded in a strike early Saturday in the Abu Shamla neighborhood of Sanaa.

Al-Massirah satellite television reported damage to at least eight houses and three shops, and said a gas station was also hit. Al-Massirah also reported that strikes ignited a fire at a power plant in Mokha.

The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the strikes.

Meanwhile, Saudi military spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki said air defense systems early Saturday intercepted and destroyed a Houthi cruise missile targeting the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it launched an air operation Friday against the rebels in Sanaa and the provinces of Hodeida on the Red Sea and Saada on the border with Saudi Arabia.

Armed men seize then abandon cargo ship off Yemen

Armed men seized a cargo ship Saturday in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen but later abandoned the vessel and allowed it to sail to its next port of call, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said.

The agency initially said the men commandeered the vessel 63 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port city of Balhaf.

No group has claimed responsibility.

Hijackings and other attacks, mostly by Somali pirates, have been commonplace in the area since the start of Yemen’s civil war in 2015.

Israeli and Palestinian workers attacked in West Bank

Masked assailants on Saturday attacked and injured two Israeli and two Palestinian workers carrying out electrical repairs near the village of al-Mughayyir in the occupied West Bank, Israel's military and security forces said.

Footage circulating online showed assailants emerging from a car with iron bars and brutally attacking the workers, one of whom fell to the ground. Security forces said they later arrested nine suspects in the attack and that an investigation was ongoing.

It was the latest episode of violence in the West Bank, where attacks against Palestinians by Israeli settlers have drawn increasing global condemnation. The identity of the attackers on Saturday was unclear, but authorities said they had traced a concealed suspicious vehicle and a gathering at an "illegal outpost, known as a source of dozens of violent incidents."

Israel's military said late Saturday that military police as well as Israel's police were investigating a separate incident in the West Bank village of Al-Tuwani involving three Israelis — including two active-duty soldiers. The military said gunfire from one of the soldiers injured a Palestinian man during the confrontation.

Netanyahu proposes Eisenkot take first rotation as Israel's prime minister

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday evening that he would be willing to have Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of the opposition bloc, serve first as prime minister in a rotation arrangement for a new unity government.

The two leaders are planning to meet on Sunday to continue discussions, three weeks since the country's president tasked Eisenkot with the first opportunity to form a new government.

National elections last month gave neither Netanyahu’s nor Eisenkot’s blocs a straight majority in parliament and the deeply divided country has been left in political limbo during the ensuing negotiations.

Netanyahu’s offer underscores the difficulty the country’s longest serving prime minister has in holding on to power after his bloc lost its majority in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in last month’s election.

Advent festivities kick off in Bethlehem

Scout groups playing drums and bagpipes rang in the first Advent weekend and the start of Christmas preparations in Bethlehem, the West Bank town where Christians mark the birth of Jesus.

“We invite all the Christians of the world to come and to return to the Holy Land, because this is the strength and the hope of this people, of this land,” said the Rev. Francesco Ielpo. As Custos of the Holy Land, the Franciscan priest oversees more than 300 friars in the region who minister at Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity and many other holy sites.

Since the Hamas-led attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, triggered the war in Gaza and conflicts around the region, tourism has plummeted. That has severely impacted the Muslim-majority city's residents, around 80% of whom make a living off catering to visitors and religious pilgrims, according to the local government.

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AlJoud reported from Beirut, Magdy from Cairo and Hadjicostis from Nicosia, Cyprus. Associated Press writer Giovanna Dell'Orto contributed from Jerusalem.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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