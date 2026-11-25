Two Libyan naval officers have died following the Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian warship in Libya that opened a new theater in the conflict, thousands of miles from the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war, and a highway fire near the Egyptian capital killed at least 30 people.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said a liquified petroleum gas tanker hit a mine as it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz. And in Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacks on ports, a refinery and a financial district in Saudi Arabia.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Wednesday. Read our full coverage here.

Rescuers work to pull people from burning cars on a highway near Cairo

A crash involving a fuel tanker ignited a massive fire on Ring Road, a key artery that encircles Cairo on Wednesday evening, killing at least 30 people and injuring 25, officials said.

At the scene, rescue workers were pulling people out of burning cars. An Associated Press video shows firefighters working to put out the fire spreading amongst the cars. Hundreds of people gathered near the scene in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a Cairo suburb.

More than two dozen cars and motorcycles were left charred, the Public Prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says liquified petroleum gas tanker hit a mine

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said on Wednesday that the tanker was trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz when it hit the mine.

It added that the tanker had deactivated its positioning systems. The Revolutionary Guard has warned that tankers violating Iran’s restrictions could hit mines.

Libyan naval officers die following Ukrainian drone attack

The two officers died on Tuesday of their wounds sustained in the attack on a Russian warship moored in eastern Libya, the self-styled Libyan National Army said in a statement late Tuesday. The LNA is the most powerful group in Libya, a country fractured by years of civil war and chaos, and has close ties to Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine deployed seven sea drones in the operation that struck the Russian ship on Sunday. Libyan authorities said it had docked to refuel and resupply.

Yemen's Houthi rebels say they targeted Saudi ports and a financial district

The Iran-backed Houthis said Wednesday that their attacks on the Saudi Arabian ports of Jeddah and Jizan came in response to Saudi Arabia’s attacks on Yemen, including the targeting of the port of Hodeidah.

The Houthis said that with their attack, they have established an equation of “ports for a port.” They claimed there was damage in both locations, without providing evidence.

The Houthi rebels also claimed responsibility Wednesday for strikes on a refinery in Saudi Arabia and the financial district in the kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday that a Houthi drone targeted a tower in the King Abdullah Financial District. In a statement early Wednesday, it said four drones targeting the Ras Tanura refinery in the eastern region were intercepted.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed Wednesday, without providing evidence, that the rebels had carried out the two attacks. The AP could not independently verify the claim. The Houthis say their attacks on Saudi infrastructure aim to pressure the kingdom into lifting its blockade on Yemen.

Drone strikes on Sudan kill at least 19 people

At least six women were among those killed by strikes on southeastern Sudan, according to Emergency Lawyers, a rights group tracking the Sudan war. It blamed the killings on the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

The rights group said the strikes on neighborhoods in Damazin, capital of the southeastern Blue Nile province on the border with Ethiopia, also wounded 15 people. Sudan’s government had rejected an Ethiopian government effort to mediate talks between warring parties to end the four-year conflict, claiming it supports the RSF. Ethiopia denies the allegation.

Family killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City

The overnight airstrike on the Shati refugee camp killed four people and wounded six more, according to health officials.

The strike killed Hamas' director of internal security services in northern Gaza, Mohammad Majid Abu al-Ouf, his wife and two teenage daughters. Israel's military confirmed it targeted and killed al-Ouf. It came after Israel carried out several strikes on Gaza this week, killing at least nine people between Monday night and Tuesday, including another top security official.

More than 74,746 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the war began three years ago, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government. Its figures are generally considered reliable by the international community.

In a boost to Netanyahu, judges recommend dropping corruption case against him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s yearslong effort to shake off corruption charges was given a boost on Wednesday, when judges recommended dropping one of the three cases against him and reconsidering a second one.

The attorney general, who has a contentious relationship with Netanyahu, can decide whether to accept the judges' recommendation.

The judges have made similar recommendations in the past, including this summer, to drop the bribery charge, which centers on alleged business deals in exchange for favorable media coverage. But on Wednesday they said they had "serious doubts" the prosecution will be able to meet the legal threshold for conviction after hearing testimony. The other two cases revolve around fraud and breach of trust.

Responding to the judges’ recommendation, Netanyahu on Wednesday evening said that the cases against him amounted to years of “character assassination.” He called for the charges to be dropped immediately.

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Khaled and Magdy reported from Cairo, Akour from Amman, Jordan, and Lidman from Tel Aviv, Israel.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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