SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Wednesday demanded the closure of Switzerland’s new diplomatic office in Pyongyang and ordered the senior diplomat heading it to leave the country within 48 hours.

A day earlier, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, threatened to close the office and condemned Switzerland for imposing sanctions on a youth camp in eastern North Korea over its alleged role in the transfer of children from Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine.

The Korean Central News Agency said a senior Foreign Ministry official summoned Astier Sylvain, who heads the Swiss diplomatic office that opened in Pyongyang last month, and handed him a notice demanding the office’s closure and his departure, in protest of the Swiss sanctions on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp. The report said the ministry declared Sylvain persona non grata.

Kim Yo Jong, one of Pyongyang’s top foreign policy officials, described the Swiss sanctions as an “open hostile act” and an infringement of the North’s sovereignty in her statement Tuesday. She claimed that the camp in the coastal city of Wonsan supported “legitimate” cooperation between North Korea and Russia but didn’t directly address Western accusations that some Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces were sent there to be reeducated.

North Korea has closely aligned with Russia over the war in Ukraine, sending thousands of troops and large shipments of weapons in recent years to support Russian President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion, possibly in exchange for aid and military technology transfers. Strengthened ties with Moscow and Beijing have been key drivers of Kim Jong Un's increasingly assertive foreign policy as he looks to break further out of isolation and position North Korea as part of a united front against Washington.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis traveled to North Korea in late October as Switzerland opened the diplomatic office in Pyongyang and held talks with senior North Korean officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, on "promoting dialogue and cooperation," KCNA said at the time.

In adding the Songdowon camp earlier this month to its broader sanctions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Swiss authorities said the facility participates in programs involving the transfer of Ukrainian children from Russia-occupied territories to North Korea and exposes them to propaganda and activities designed to promote pro-Russia narratives.

The United Kingdom in May and the European Union in September imposed similar sanctions on the Songdowon camp, freezing its assets and prohibiting financial transactions with the facility. The practical impact of those measures is unclear given North Korea’s limited financial ties with European countries.

Switzerland established diplomatic relations with North Korea in 1974 and is one of the few Western countries to maintain dialogue with the country. Both Kim Jong Un and Kim Yo Jong reportedly attended school in Switzerland as teenagers in the 1990s.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation opened a “cooperation office” in Pyongyang in 1997 that mostly focused on humanitarian programs, but the office closed in March 2020 as North Korea shut its borders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swiss government had said the new diplomatic office in Pyongyang, which reports to the Swiss Embassy in Beijing, would help strengthen direct contacts with North Korean officials and promote dialogue.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday the country aimed to “maintain channels of dialogue” despite differences with other governments. “The reopening of the office is independent of our sanctions policy, whether with regard to UN sanctions related to North Korea’s nuclear program or EU sanctions adopted by Switzerland in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine,” it said in the statement to The Associated Press.

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