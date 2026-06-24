Powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off northern Japan, meteorological agency says

TOKYO — A powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s northern coast on Thursday, but there was no danger of a tsunami, the country's meteorological agency said.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 and occurred off the eastern coast of Iwate, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake had a depth of about 50 kilometers (30 miles), it said. The U.S. Geological Survey also reported a magnitude of 6.9.

The rattling occurred in the area where strong earthquakes have repeatedly been reported in recent months.

The quake, which struck Japan’s northeastern region during Thursday’s morning rush hour, also mildly shook Tokyo, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

Japan, which sits on the structure known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone areas.

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