FORECAST: Cool, cloudy Sunday weather

FORECAST:

After a gorgeous Saturday, we’re trending cooler and cloudier for today.

High temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 50s.

We’re also tracking an isolated light shower chance throughout the day, with areas south of Charlotte having the highest chance of seeing wet weather.

The chance for a few showers continues into Monday as an area of low pressure tracks just to our south.

It’s still cool with lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 50s.

Our forecast rebounds nicely starting Tuesday. We’re back to sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Highs will be in the 70s for the rest of the week with some spots pushing 80 degrees.

