FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures to reach the 90s this weekend

FORECAST:

There will be some spots of patchy fog that develop throughout the early morning, but most are starting off with mostly clear skies.

Quick warm-up out there today with temperatures expecting to reach the mid-80s by about noon. Daytime highs will once again be close to the upper 80s.

Humidity will be high over the next couple of days, so feel-like temperatures will be in the 90s for the weekend.

Conditions will stay mild and dry for the rest of the weekend, but come Monday there is a chance for a few light showers, and the area will be seeing those on and off rain chances pretty much all workweek long. Most of the rain will be in the mid-to-late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be right around, if not trending slightly above, for at least the first half of the week.

The Gulf should be seeing significant development by Tuesday. A stronger or weaker jet stream will determine the direction in which Disturbance 3 is going to be moving. If it is a stronger jet stream, we could be seeing impacts by the end of next week.

The autumnal equinox will arrive at 8:43 a.m. tomorrow morning.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

