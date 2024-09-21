FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures to reach the 90s this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- There will be some spots of patchy fog that develop throughout the early morning, but most are starting off with mostly clear skies.
- Quick warm-up out there today with temperatures expecting to reach the mid-80s by about noon. Daytime highs will once again be close to the upper 80s.
- Humidity will be high over the next couple of days, so feel-like temperatures will be in the 90s for the weekend.
- Conditions will stay mild and dry for the rest of the weekend, but come Monday there is a chance for a few light showers, and the area will be seeing those on and off rain chances pretty much all workweek long. Most of the rain will be in the mid-to-late afternoon and evening.
- Temperatures will be right around, if not trending slightly above, for at least the first half of the week.
- The Gulf should be seeing significant development by Tuesday. A stronger or weaker jet stream will determine the direction in which Disturbance 3 is going to be moving. If it is a stronger jet stream, we could be seeing impacts by the end of next week.
- The autumnal equinox will arrive at 8:43 a.m. tomorrow morning.
