FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures to reach the 90s this weekend

  • There will be some spots of patchy fog that develop throughout the early morning, but most are starting off with mostly clear skies.
  • Quick warm-up out there today with temperatures expecting to reach the mid-80s by about noon. Daytime highs will once again be close to the upper 80s.
  • Humidity will be high over the next couple of days, so feel-like temperatures will be in the 90s for the weekend.
  • Conditions will stay mild and dry for the rest of the weekend, but come Monday there is a chance for a few light showers, and the area will be seeing those on and off rain chances pretty much all workweek long. Most of the rain will be in the mid-to-late afternoon and evening.
  • Temperatures will be right around, if not trending slightly above, for at least the first half of the week.
  • The Gulf should be seeing significant development by Tuesday. A stronger or weaker jet stream will determine the direction in which Disturbance 3 is going to be moving. If it is a stronger jet stream, we could be seeing impacts by the end of next week.
  • The autumnal equinox will arrive at 8:43 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Madi is a meteorologist for Severe Weather Center 9.

