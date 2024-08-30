FORECAST: Labor Day weekend brings storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It is going to be another very warm day as highs will be in the mid-90s with dewpoints in the low 70s.

Air quality will be “moderate” on Friday, so that is an improvement from the past 72 hours.

There is a slight chance for some rain Friday evening, but most of the heavy showers will stay to the north and west of the city. The region will be under a level 1 on the severe weather outlook. The mountains will see rain mainly after 3 p.m.

The biggest risks will be downpours and strong winds.

Feels-like temperatures will be close to 100 throughout the weekend.

The rain chances will continue to increase through Monday with the next best chance of rain being Sunday night. No day will be a complete washout, but Sunday will be the worst of the weekend. The good news is that the rain appears to hold off until after Around the Crown.

There will also be a rain chance for the holiday but that looks to be non-threatening. Highs Monday will trend slightly cooler by the afternoon.

TROPICS:

There are two systems in the Atlantic that could bring some rain and high rip currents to the coast next week but pose no real threat inland.

