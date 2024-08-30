FORECAST: Labor Day weekend brings storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It is going to be another very warm day as highs will be in the mid-90s with dewpoints in the low 70s.
- Air quality will be “moderate” on Friday, so that is an improvement from the past 72 hours.
- There is a slight chance for some rain Friday evening, but most of the heavy showers will stay to the north and west of the city. The region will be under a level 1 on the severe weather outlook. The mountains will see rain mainly after 3 p.m.
- The biggest risks will be downpours and strong winds.
- Feels-like temperatures will be close to 100 throughout the weekend.
- The rain chances will continue to increase through Monday with the next best chance of rain being Sunday night. No day will be a complete washout, but Sunday will be the worst of the weekend. The good news is that the rain appears to hold off until after Around the Crown.
- There will also be a rain chance for the holiday but that looks to be non-threatening. Highs Monday will trend slightly cooler by the afternoon.
TROPICS:
- There are two systems in the Atlantic that could bring some rain and high rip currents to the coast next week but pose no real threat inland.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: Heat taking toll on unhoused people in Gaston County)
©2024 Cox Media Group