FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and mostly dry Saturday

FORECAST:

Nice to have a dry start to the day for the first time in a while!

While today is a mostly dry day, we still hang on to mostly cloudy conditions.

Temperatures will be a little warmer too as they peak in the low to mid-80s!

Sunday’s temperatures will be similar, though there is a slightly higher chance for a few showers or a storm or two.

While the rain chances are higher, the day is still not a washout!

We’ll see a slow warming trend next week back to the upper 80s and low 90s with daily chances for a pop up shower or storm.

