FORECAST: Sunny spring Sunday weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another beautiful spring day in the forecast.
- We’re looking at mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon.
- Winds aren’t as strong as yesterday, with a 5-10 mph breeze out of the south gusting as high 20 mph.
- Even with the lower wind, we’re still tracking an elevated wildfire risk today due to dry conditions and plenty of fuel for fires available.
- The statewide burn bans continue until further notice.
- We will get some rain early tomorrow morning with our next passing front.
- That will bring a few showers around during the morning commute.
- However, rainfall totals are fairly light. The mountains could get ~0.25″, meanwhile closer to Charlotte we’re only talking hundredths of an inch.
- We’re back to drier and quiet conditions for the rest of the week, which will likely continue that wildfire risk.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group