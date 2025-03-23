FORECAST: Sunny spring Sunday weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another beautiful spring day in the forecast.

We’re looking at mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon.

Winds aren’t as strong as yesterday, with a 5-10 mph breeze out of the south gusting as high 20 mph.

Even with the lower wind, we’re still tracking an elevated wildfire risk today due to dry conditions and plenty of fuel for fires available.

The statewide burn bans continue until further notice.

We will get some rain early tomorrow morning with our next passing front.

That will bring a few showers around during the morning commute.

However, rainfall totals are fairly light. The mountains could get ~0.25″, meanwhile closer to Charlotte we’re only talking hundredths of an inch.

We’re back to drier and quiet conditions for the rest of the week, which will likely continue that wildfire risk.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

