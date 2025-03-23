Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny spring Sunday weather

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another beautiful spring day in the forecast.
  • We’re looking at mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon.
  • Winds aren’t as strong as yesterday, with a 5-10 mph breeze out of the south gusting as high 20 mph.
  • Even with the lower wind, we’re still tracking an elevated wildfire risk today due to dry conditions and plenty of fuel for fires available.
  • The statewide burn bans continue until further notice.
  • We will get some rain early tomorrow morning with our next passing front.
  • That will bring a few showers around during the morning commute.
  • However, rainfall totals are fairly light. The mountains could get ~0.25″, meanwhile closer to Charlotte we’re only talking hundredths of an inch.
  • We’re back to drier and quiet conditions for the rest of the week, which will likely continue that wildfire risk.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:






©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read