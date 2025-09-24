Charlotte festival celebrates African American culture and accomplishments

CHARLOTTE — The 12th annual Charlotte African American Festival returns Saturday at the Carole Hoefener Center in Uptown Charlotte.

The free event will feature food, music, dancing and more to celebrate the heritage and accomplishments of African Americans.

Guests can expect to see cultural exhibits, live performances, art, literature, drummers, a pageant, and speakers.

Special highlights of this year’s festival include exhibits on Black Wall Street, the Underground Railroad, Grier Heights, The Black History Walk of Fame, and the Out of Africa Fashion Show.

The event aims to promote the spirit of unity and diversity through community gathering.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

