1 arrested in connection with Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Rock Hill that left four people injured in Rock Hill over the weekend.

The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a shooting Saturday night on the 1700 block of Heather Square.

At the scene, they found four victims with gunshot wounds. Those victims were then taken to area hospitals for treatment.

On Tuesday, police announced that they had identified a suspect in this case.

Eighteen-year-old Gregory Watts has been accused of shooting of one the victims, a 27-year-old male.

He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, according to police.

Police said Watts is being for injuries he sustained during the shooting and is being guarded by Rock Hill police officers.

He appeared before a judge on Feb. 18 where his bond was denied.

Police said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

VIDEO: 4 injured after shooting in Rock Hill

4 injured after shooting in Rock Hill

©2025 Cox Media Group