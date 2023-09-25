Local

1 burned in northwest Charlotte fire, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Paramedics are treating someone for burns after a fire broke out in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, MEDIC said.

It happened before 1:30 p.m. at a home on Wandering Creek Drive, which is tucked behind Pleasant Grove Road.

Charlotte Fire said when their crews arrived, they could see fire coming from the home.

According to MEDIC, the person who was burned had life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear what caused the fire or how much damage it left behind.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

