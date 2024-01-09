1 hurt after tree falls onto home in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A tree fell onto a home in north Charlotte on Tuesday, sending one person to the hospital.

It happened on Saint Francis Drive off of Lakeview Road.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson learned one person was inside at the time. They were taken to the hospital after being evaluated by MEDIC.

Charlotte Fire was at the home as crews worked on the roof. A blue tarp covered the damage and crews were cutting up the tree.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

