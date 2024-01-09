Storms bring wintry mix, flooding to North Carolina mountains and Foothills

BOONE, N.C. — Storms Tuesday brought a wintry mix to the mountains and Foothills of North Carolina.

According to Burke County EMS, multiple trees and powerlines came down as the system moved through Burke County. The reports so far are mainly South and East of Morganton. Officials said Lost Corner Road at Bost Road is flooded and impassable. It’s on the west side of Morganton in Burke County.

The City of Claremont posted on Facebook that the bridge on Bethany Church Road was out due to it being underwater.

In Boone, the water was rising in several areas by noon, but there were no reports at that time of any flooding in the mountains.

READ MORE:

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spotted icy conditions above 3,000 feet along Highway 321 near Blowing Rock.

Boone icy conditions overnight Jan. 9, 2024 Storms Tuesday brought a wintry mix to the mountains and Foothills of North Carolina.

The temperature was above freezing at noon, but it was cold enough for several hours overnight to coat trees, bringing down limbs and knocking down power lines.

Blue Ridge Energy crews were out early Tuesday morning working to restore power as that rain fell. They’re concerned not only about the ice, but also winds increasing later Tuesday in the High Country.

“Very, you know, a lot of this rain, you know, these trees -- the ground is soft,” said Freddie Greer with Blue Ridge Energy. “50 to 60 mph winds could do a lot of damage.”

At one point Tuesday morning, Blue Ridge Energy was responding to more than 1,400 outages in Watauga County.

(WATCH BELOW: Tuesday afternoon forecast update with Meteorologist Keith Monday)

Tuesday afternoon forecast update with Meteorologist Keith Monday









©2024 Cox Media Group