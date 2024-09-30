2 NC deputies killed by Hurricane Helene flooding, association says

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says two deputies in Western North Carolina were killed by the significant flooding and hazardous conditions caused by Hurricane Helene.

The deputies were from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“We ask that you keep the families, friends, and colleagues of these deputies as well as the entirety of Western North Carolina in your thoughts and prayers during this unfathomable and difficult time,” the association said.

WATCH: ‘There ain’t a dry house down here’: Residents react to damage caused by floodwater in Asheville

‘There ain’t a dry house down here’: Residents react to damage caused by floodwater in Asheville





©2024 Cox Media Group