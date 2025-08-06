2nd suspect charged with murder in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Investigators say a second suspect has been identified in connection with the death of a 23-year-old back in April in north Charlotte.

According to an update from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Wednesday, 20-year-old Noel Alexander Vasquez Mercado was arrested this week and charged with first-degree murder.

Channel 9 previously reported on the shooting, which happened at Mi Cabana Bar and Billiards on Eastway Drive. The victim was identified as Javier Lee Martinez Hernandez.

The alleged shooter was identified as Jefry Edgardo Gonzales Artica. We reported when he was caught in Louisiana and charged with first-degree murder months after the shooting.

We obtained an arrest affidavit that shed more light on what happened at Mi Cabana. Police said they got surveillance video that showed the events leading up to Hernandez’s death.

According to the surveillance video described in the affidavit, Gonzalez and Mercado had gotten into an altercation with the victim. Mercado, also known as “Cholo,” got a gun from Gonzalez and “attempted to go aggressively towards the victim before being stopped by staff.” The video then showed Gonzalez motion to Mercado to give him the gun back, and Mercado slipped it to him behind his back. Gonzalez then walked to the entrance of the bar and shot and killed the victim. Mercado then ran away from the scene.

Another surveillance video appeared to show Mercado leaving the scene with the gun.

Channel 9 reported on this shooting as one of a series of incidents that led to Mi Cabana being shut down by the ABC Commission. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in court documents that officers will not respond to calls there alone.

Mercado and Gonzalez are both charged with first-degree murder.

(VIDEO: ABC Commission intervenes as violence plagues northeast Charlotte bar)

ABC Commission intervenes as violence plagues northeast Charlotte bar

©2025 Cox Media Group