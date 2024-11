CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Vanity Rubystine Williams, 31, was charged this week in Cabarrus County with first-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to court records.

She is accused of abusing a 4-year-old child which resulted in the child’s death.

Vanity Rubystine Williams

Williams was booked into jail and is under no bond for the murder charge.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News at 10 & 11 p.m. for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group