‘Alarms should be ringing’: Gov. Stein establishes task force to combat gang violence

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein signed an executive order Tuesday that will form a new task force with the goal of addressing gang violence in the state.

Charles Robinson, the founder of One Time, Inc. and leading organizer in an effort to create a safer Sugar Creek Corridor, says addressing gangs is going to be one of the biggest parts of curbing violence in Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas.

He says he has personally witnessed just how damaging they can be.

“Unfortunately, we’re behind the eight ball with the gangs and the recruiting and what’s actually happening in Charlotte,” Robinson said.

Robinson grew up in Mecklenburg County. He has spent years working to make his community safer -- most recently by founding One Time, Inc., an organization working to address crime.

“The numbers don’t lie,” he said. “We’re looking at our youthful offenders, the same ones committing the same crimes, and a lot of times it’s violent crimes. It’s associated with gang life.”

Robinson says he supports the new gang prevention and intervention task force created by the governor. It will include law enforcement, education leaders, mental health and substance use organizations, and people who have successfully left gangs.

“It is grounded in the core belief that many acts of violence can be prevented if we address root causes and offer people better options,” Stein said.

According to the governor, there are 4,000 validated gang members in the state with juvenile gang crime rising nearly 50% in the last five years.

“We have kids that are 13, 14-year-old kids that are in cells with ABC mats on the floor,” Robinson said. “It’s despairing. Alarms should be ringing.”

Robinson says the more kids you keep from joining gangs, the fewer problems those gangs can cause in the future. He says it’s important to support children.

“Everybody is so focused on trying to survive, but that leaves our babies at risk,” he said. “These kids aren’t horrible kids, they just make bad decisions.”

He says while he agrees with the governor’s initiative state-wide, he also hopes it has more local connections especially here in Mecklenburg County.

Gov. Stein also encouraged the General Assembly to pass a new budget that includes raises for law enforcement. He says that will attract more people to those jobs and help reduce violence.

