Atrium Health expands emergency care with new Concord facility

CONCORD, N.C. — Atrium Health has officially broken ground on a new freestanding emergency department located on John Q. Hammons Drive in Concord, set to open in Summer 2026.

The new facility aims to expand access to high-quality, patient-centered emergency care for residents across Cabarrus and North Mecklenburg Counties, Atrium Health officials said. By offering an alternative to hospital-based emergency rooms, it ensures patients receive expert care quickly and conveniently.

Upon opening, Atrium Health Concord Emergency Department will offer 24/7 access to emergency medical care, featuring six emergency department rooms, including one trauma room.

The layout also includes a three-bay triage/rapid medical exam area and one triage/vitals area.

The facility will also feature advanced medical technologies, including imaging services such as a CT scanner, fixed X-ray and portable ultrasound, as well as laboratory and on-site pharmacy services.

The more than 11,000-square-foot facility is currently under construction using prefabricated modular units. This innovative way of developing a new structure offers significant advantages such as faster completion and is more cost effective.

VIDEO: Atrium Health launches mobile unit to provide free opioid weaning medication

Atrium Health launches mobile unit to provide free opioid weaning medication

©2025 Cox Media Group