Changes coming to North Carolina learner’s permit program

NORTH CAROLINA — Changes to North Carolina driver’s license permits will go into effect soon.

Starting on Jan. 1, teen drivers will need to keep their level 1 learner’s permit for nine months instead of the current six months before they can get their level 2 provisional license.

Those changes to the Graduated Driver Licensing program won’t grandfather anyone in. That means if a teen currently has their level 1 permit for six months but doesn’t take the road test by the end of the year, they will have to wait until they hit nine months to take the road test.

Since 1997, North Carolina teens have been required to keep their level 1 permits for 12 months before getting their level 2 license. The state legislature temporarily shortened the requirement to six months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That 6-month requirement was extended through 2023. The requirement will be permanently changed to nine months beginning Jan. 1.

Teen drivers seeking a level 2 license must:

Be at least 16 years old

Log 60 hours of driving time

Pass a road test

Show printed proof of insurance in the teen driver’s name

