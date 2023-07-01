Changes to Lagoona Bay plan announced after board rejects request

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — After the Huntersville Planning Board voted against the Lagoona Bay rezoning request, the developers announced changes to the proposed beach-style resort.

One of the developers, Jake Palillo, wrote in a social media post that they “decided to pull the current plan and modify it.”

Essentially, they are majorly sizing down the scale of the project.

The new plan will have no hotel, convention center, retail, or restaurants, and fewer living areas.

The total residential units went from 1182 to 692, and the total land coverage was reduced from 10 acres to eight.

Besides these changes, Palillo wrote, “Everything else within the Beach Club will be staying the same.”

