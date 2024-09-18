Charlotte is now the most expensive city in NC for renters

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte is now the most expensive city in North Carolina to rent in, according to new data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD released its FY 2025 Fair Market Rent Documentation information that shows Charlotte has overtaken Asheville at the number one spot.

In the Charlotte area, the fair market rent for an efficiency apartment was listed at a state-high of $1,586. A four-bedroom rental has a FMR of $2,852.

Local leaders have said they’re working on more efforts to create affordable housing in the Queen City. About $100 million could go to programs if voters approve.

