Classroom Central supports students, teachers for upcoming school year

CHARLOTTE — With Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools welcoming students back into the classroom next week, Channel 9 is teaming up with Classroom Central to support those in need for the upcoming school year.

Christina Klukow, who teaches at Tuckaseegee Elementary, is going into her 14th year of teaching. She said she teaches fourth grade at the best school.

“I’m very attached to my kids,” Klukow said. “I’ve seen them go on to do amazing things.”

Like so many teachers, Klukow spends her own money on school supplies. However, once a month she goes to Classroom Central, where teachers can get what they need for their classrooms for free. Everything at the organization is donated.

Klukow said just about every child she has had in her classroom has been provided with resources from Classroom Central.

“If it were not for donors providing supplies, then Classroom Central wouldn’t be able to provide those to me, and I would be very limited by what my school can afford, what I can personally afford,” she said.

Klukow said not having to worry about supplies for her classroom allows her to focus on teaching.

She told Channel 9 that her very first class is now in college. She said she takes her role in their success very seriously.

Klukow said there’s something magical about fourth grade. She said that’s when a lot of kids realize what they’ve been taught in lower grades makes sense.

“So teaching fourth grade, it’s like, that is really fun and special to me,” she said.

More teachers will be going to Classroom Central over the next few days, so shelves need to be stocked.

Channel 9 is holding a special School Tools collection tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Classroom Central is located at 2116 Wilkinson Boulevard, just outside Uptown.

If you want to help those in need, all you have to do it drive up and drop off your donation. There’s no need to even get out of the car.

The need is huge for all types of school supplies.

WATCH: Growing need: Classroom Central supports 300+ schools with supplies

Growing need: Classroom Central supports 300+ schools with supplies

©2025 Cox Media Group