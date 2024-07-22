CMPD sounds alarm over increase in juvenile homicides and arrests

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte has seen more violence through the first half of 2024 compared to 2023, but police are calling attention to a big increase in the number of juveniles connected to deadly crimes.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared a mid-year crime report on Monday, and the good news is the overall crime is up by just about 1%.

The bad news is that homicides are up 36%, and CMPD said it was “disturbing and disheartening” that there has been a “300% rise in juvenile homicide suspects” this year.

There were 61 homicides in the first half of this year, compared to 45 in the same period of 2023. CMPD said 12 juvenile homicide suspects have been arrested, compared to three last year.

CMPD also noted that more juveniles were killed this year, with seven victims this year compared to four in the first half of last year.

The department added that property crimes have seen a 19% increase in juvenile suspects, and violent crimes have had 7% more juvenile suspects compared to last year.

CMPD says many of the juvenile arrests are “repeat offenders.” In the past several months, the department has called for more statewide regulations and reopening a local detention center to limit repeat offenders.

“The number of repeat juvenile offenders has pointed to an undeniable need for more accountability post-arrest and to house juvenile offenders in a detention facility locally. A lack of space to house juveniles should not be an excuse for allowing repeat offenders to rack up dozens or even hundreds of charges by the time they’re 17-years-old,” said CMPD Deputy Chief David Robinson in a news conference Monday. “Due to difficulties obtaining a secure custody order for juvenile suspects, our officers only apply for them in the most serious cases. Already this year, the Department of Juvenile Justice has denied at least 62 secure custody order requests for juvenile offenders.”

Youth violence has been a focus of CMPD and several local organizations in Charlotte this year. A panel hosted a forum in March with teenagers and local leaders at the Government Center in Uptown. Mayor Vi Lyles wrote on social media that many teens are “caught in a cycle of crime,” and she encouraged young people to speak out against gun violence.

A new mental health center in Charlotte is also hoping to help alleviate the teen violence crisis. Channel 9 reported when the new Katie Blessing Center opened in May, and their goal is to reach children while they’re young and steer them away from crime.

Channel 9 has links to local programs and organizations that are working to address youth violence. Click here for more information.

CMPD shared the following mid-year crime statistics on Monday:

Violent crimes: 3,693 offenses in 2024 compared to 3,419 offenses in 2023.

Homicides: 61 in 2024 compared to 45 in 2023.

Aggravated Assaults: 2,844 in 2024 compared to 2,620 in 2023.

Rapes: 121 in 2024 compared to 124 in 2023.

Armed robberies: 413 in 2024 compared to 429 in 2023.

Property crimes: 18,092 offenses in 2024 compared to 18,085 in 2023.

Residential burglaries: 858 in 2024 compared to 950 in 2023.

Commercial burglaries: 1,181 in 2024 compared to 845 in 2023.

Larcenies from automobiles: 4,887 in 2024 compared to 5,373 in 2023.

Vehicle thefts: 4,011 in 2024 compared to 3,731 in 2023.

Arsons: 81 in 2024 compared to 56 in 2023.

